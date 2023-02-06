Morning 4: Michigan taxpayers could see increased tax credits, inflation relief checks under new plan -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
New Michigan plan would cut retirement tax, offer inflation relief to taxpayers
Michigan’s Democratic governor and legislative leaders are proposing a plan to cut retirement tax and provide relief to Michiganders amid high inflation.
Detroit police: Unknown shooter enters backseat of SUV, kills man in driver’s seat
A man was killed Sunday after an unknown person entered the backseat of his SUV and fatally shot him in a residential Southwest Detroit neighborhood.
‘It was just too much smoke’: 7-year-old boy killed in house fire on Detroit’s west side
A 7-year-old was killed in a house fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in Detroit on Lindsay Street.
Operator of Culver’s restaurant in Wixom fined $13K after breaking child labor laws
The operator of a Culver’s restaurant in Wixom broke child labor laws by scheduling teens to work more than laws permit. Officials said Union Pacific Foods Inc. has to pay $13,212 in civil money penalties.