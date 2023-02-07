Man struck by car, killed near Farmington Hills intersection

A car involved in a fatal Feb. 6, 2023, pedestrian crash on 8 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man was struck by a car and killed Monday evening near an intersection in Farmington Hills.

The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) on westbound 8 Mile Road near Inkster Road.

Officials said a 61-year-old Detroit man was struck by a car just west of the intersection. When they arrived, they found the man lying unconscious in the roadway.

Farmington Hills paramedics took the man to Corewell Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver who struck the man is a 63-year-old Detroit resident. That person remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor for the driver, according to authorities.

Members of the Farmington Hills police Traffic Safety Section are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

All lanes of 8 Mile Road were briefly closed between Inkster Road and Grand River Avenue, but they reopened Monday night.

