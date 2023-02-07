Morning 4: Man in Troy cop car uses ‘Hey Siri’ to set up alibi with phone out of reach -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi

A man who was arrested outside a Troy school and placed in the back of an empty cop car used the “Hey Siri” feature to make calls and get his story straight with others while his cellphone was in the front seat out of reach, police said.

Coast guard rescues 14 people from ice floe in Saginaw Bay

More than a dozen people were rescued from an ice floe Monday night near Fish Point in Saginaw Bay.

2 winning Powerball tickets worth $1M sold in Lansing, online

Two people in Michigan each won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The players matched the five white balls drawn Monday night to win the prize.

Boyfriend shot girlfriend in murder-suicide at Taylor home, police say

Police are investigating Tuesday after finding a man and woman dead of an apparent murder-suicide inside a Taylor home on Monday.

