Pedestrian taken to hospital after accident in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being involved in an accident in Farmington Hills.

The accident caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County, but traffic has since reopened.

Farmington Hills police found during their investigation that the pedestrian was hit around 6:45 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) at a pub near the intersection.

Witnesses said the man was hit by a vehicle, which stayed on the scene as it had significant damage to its windshield.

