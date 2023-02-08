3 in custody with connections to the murder of missing rappers in Highland Park

Michigan State Police have confirmed the cause of death of three men whose bodies were found in Highland Park.

Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens were found late last week after being in the basement of an abandoned building as they had vanished a few weeks earlier.

“All I want is to know where he is at so I can lay him to rest,” said Lorrie Kemp.

Kemp is the mother of Kelly, the rapper who went missing the week of Jan. 21 when they were on their way to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, only never to be heard from again.

On Thursday (Feb. 2), police discovered three bodies concealed under debris inside a boarded-up apartment building in Highland Park. Police said Kelly and his two friends, Wicker and Givens, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

“It looks like they were killed upstairs and then dumped in the basement,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw.

Local 4 has uncovered new information as three people are now in custody, and Warren police have arrested a 15-year-old for having the stolen vehicle of Kelly.

We know investigators had another suspect who had his cell phone tracked to a home near the apartment building in Highland Park.

At that home, a suspect was taken into custody, and police continued to track that same phone all the way to Knoxville, Tennessee, where the man police were looking for was arrested.

