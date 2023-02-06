‘I feel numb’: Mother of rapper found dead in Highland Park apartment is heartbroken over his murder

The mother of one of the three rappers found dead in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex spoke out through her heartbreak.

Montoya Givens and two friends were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 on Detroit’s east side.

But, that performance was canceled, and they were never heard from since, which prompted Givens’ mother, Catina Fogle, to find some answers to her many questions.

“I feel numb right now,” said Fogle. “It’s sad that people is judging these boys for crimes that they have already committed.”

The bodies of Givens, along with Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker were found late last week in the basement of a vacant Highland Park apartment building.

Fogle says she does not know why her son would be targeted. She said he recently got out of prison, doing 10 years for the well-publicized carjacking of pastor Marvin Winans.

Fogle says her son was getting his life on track after prison, and now he’s gone.

Shawn Ley: “Have you learned anything about what exactly happened to Montoya?”

Fogle: “No. I know what y’all have been putting out there, and I have not been watching no news, and I have not been on social media. All I know is that my son was found in that apartment building and dead. I’m just now hearing about them finding, I guess, two or three people that’s supposed to be involved. I have no clue.”

Fogel decided to be on the phone because she has no idea who killed her son and his friends. She’s scared and protecting herself and her family.

“What everybody is saying that it’s gang-related, I don’t know if it’s gang-related or not,” Fogle said. “I’m just taking precautions to protect my family.”

A 15-year-old is being held without bond in Warren with the stolen car of one of the victims but could possibly be in connection with the homicides.

