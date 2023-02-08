Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more Michigan stores in 2023

Struggling retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced a new batch of store closures, including seven more in Michigan, bringing the total to 17 in the last year.
The company, which has already been cutting costs, said in January it would slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. On Tuesday, the company said it would close an additional 150 stores nationwide.
The new batch of Michigan store closures include:
- Holland: 3050 Beeline Road Suite 30
- Flint: G-3605 Miller Road
- Okemos: 1982 West Grand River Ave
- Portage: 5930 S. Westnedge Avenue
- Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road
- Troy: 650 John R. Road
- Westland: 35615 Warren Road
Here are the previous store closures announced by the retailer:
- Chesterfield Township: 50551 Waterside Drive
- Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road
- Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road
- Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW
- White Lake Twp.: 9050 Highland Road
- Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Avenue
- Auburn Hills: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260
- Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River
- Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway
- Muskegon: 5540 Harvey Street
The stores are expected to close within the next few months, with liquidation sales possibly starting soon. Some on these lists have already closed.
In total, Bed Bath & Beyond has closed more than 400 stores over the past year, about half of its physical store footprint.