Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more Michigan stores in 2023

FILE - Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Thursday that there's substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a "going concern" even as it continues to look at options like refinancing its debt or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Struggling retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced a new batch of store closures, including seven more in Michigan, bringing the total to 17 in the last year.

The company, which has already been cutting costs, said in January it would slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. On Tuesday, the company said it would close an additional 150 stores nationwide.

The new batch of Michigan store closures include:

Holland: 3050 Beeline Road Suite 30

Flint: G-3605 Miller Road

Okemos: 1982 West Grand River Ave

Portage: 5930 S. Westnedge Avenue

Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road

Troy: 650 John R. Road

Westland: 35615 Warren Road

Here are the previous store closures announced by the retailer:

Chesterfield Township: 50551 Waterside Drive

Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road

Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road

Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW

White Lake Twp.: 9050 Highland Road

Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Avenue

Auburn Hills: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260

Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River

Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway

Muskegon: 5540 Harvey Street

The stores are expected to close within the next few months, with liquidation sales possibly starting soon. Some on these lists have already closed.

In total, Bed Bath & Beyond has closed more than 400 stores over the past year, about half of its physical store footprint.