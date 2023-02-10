‘It hurts’: Nonprofit helping people with disabilities are targeted by thieves Downriver

A Downriver nonprofit is dealing with a crime that's really hurt its mission of helping the disabled. Arkay Service Center had two company cars stolen, along with 10 catalytic converters.

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Downriver nonprofit is dealing with a crime that’s really hurt its mission of helping the disabled.

Arkay Service Center had two company cars stolen, along with 10 catalytic converters. The hard part is that their services are in such high demand.

“To steal from handicapped people, that’s pretty low,” said Mike Hayes of Arkay Incorporated Special Projects.

Thieves have been taking catalytic converters and even vans from a nonprofit in Southgate.

“It hurts,” said Arkay Incorporated Administrative Assistant Jessica Tarrant-Medaris. “I want to cry, our mission is them, and they took away from our people.”

Arkay Incorporated transports developmentally disabled people to various jobs across Metro Detroit.

“This is important,” Tarrant-Medaris said. “It helps with vocational skills, and this is where they come to after they graduate from school.”

The thefts started in September. By December, the thieves got bolder and stole two passenger vans worth $40,000.

“We had to purchase two vans last week,” said a man. “We had to hurry up and go out because we were unable to fulfill our programs.”

They’re the ones paying the real price. Scott Reed and Alan Witchelhouse have been with Arkay Incorporated for years.

“It’s sad they took them,” said a man.

“They’re sad the vans broke down,” Tarrant-Medaris. “They like to go bowling, we have a league every Tuesday that they look forward to, and we had to cancel that.”

This month alone, four catalytic converters were stolen.

“You’re targeting the most vulnerable population,” said Arkay Incorporated CEO Kevin McGuckin. “We’re going to work smarter now, and hopefully, we’ll catch you down the road.”

The nonprofit said they’d have to spend money on more cameras, lighting, and putting up a fence around the parking lot.

To help protect the nonprofit, click here.