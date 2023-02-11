Condom cupcakes, kinky karaoke during Sex Ed Week spark controversy at Grand Valley State University

It was the kinky karaoke and condom cupcakes portion of Grand Valley State University’s Sex Ed Week that initially raised eyebrows. Then people started looking at the entire week of sex education events.

Some became quite dismayed that Kent and Ottawa counties logos were on the flyers and went to the Board of Commissioners meetings to complain, saying it was inappropriate to promote a discussion of sex toys and strap-ons using taxpayer dollars.

It turns out neither county is financially subsidizing Sex Ed Week but does offer STI testing year-round.

The students planned Sex Ed Week and thought using humor to discuss various topics would be helpful. Not everybody found it funny.

Both counties asked that their logos be removed. Commissioners in Kent County had differing views.

“The fact of the matter is humor can be helpful when talking about sex because I’m a 31-year-old man with a kid, married, and I feel uncomfortable talking about sex this morning, said Commissioner Stephen Wooden.

It was Commissioner Matt Kallman whose comments elicited a yikes from colleagues.

“I’d just like you to follow up on Minority Vice Chair Woden’s remarks,” said Kallman. “If there are students that have made it to become students at GVSU that are not educated about sex, I’m happy to help educate them.”

You could feel the cringe ripple through the room.

GVSU Communications Director Chris Knape emailed Local 4 his response to the Sex Ed Week kerfuffle.