Condom cupcakes, kinky karaoke during Sex Ed Week spark controversy at Grand Valley State University

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – It was the kinky karaoke and condom cupcakes portion of Grand Valley State University’s Sex Ed Week that initially raised eyebrows. Then people started looking at the entire week of sex education events.
Some became quite dismayed that Kent and Ottawa counties logos were on the flyers and went to the Board of Commissioners meetings to complain, saying it was inappropriate to promote a discussion of sex toys and strap-ons using taxpayer dollars.
It turns out neither county is financially subsidizing Sex Ed Week but does offer STI testing year-round.
The students planned Sex Ed Week and thought using humor to discuss various topics would be helpful. Not everybody found it funny.
Both counties asked that their logos be removed. Commissioners in Kent County had differing views.
“The fact of the matter is humor can be helpful when talking about sex because I’m a 31-year-old man with a kid, married, and I feel uncomfortable talking about sex this morning, said Commissioner Stephen Wooden.
It was Commissioner Matt Kallman whose comments elicited a yikes from colleagues.
“I’d just like you to follow up on Minority Vice Chair Woden’s remarks,” said Kallman. “If there are students that have made it to become students at GVSU that are not educated about sex, I’m happy to help educate them.”
You could feel the cringe ripple through the room.
GVSU Communications Director Chris Knape emailed Local 4 his response to the Sex Ed Week kerfuffle.
“Event organizers removed the Kent County Health Department and Ottawa County Department of Public Health logos from the event website at the request of the counties. Organizers also took steps to remove the Kent and Ottawa health department logos from event posters around campus after the county requested them to do so.
All of these programs are intended for adults, require pre-registration, and are completely optional for members of the campus community to attend. The Sex Ed Week planning committee is student-led, with student wants and needs in mind. The goal is to create a schedule of events to provide students with language and skills to advocate for their health and well-being as they mature into sexually healthy adults.”GVSU Communications Director Chris Knape