Morning 4: Couple facing murder, sexual abuse charges might be on the run with 5 children -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

5 children missing since 2021 may be with couple charged with murder, child sexual abuse

A couple facing murder and sexual abuse charges in the brutal death of a 7-year-old boy and abuse of other children are on the run and may have five children with them.

Read the story here.

Neighbor says she called Detroit police to report harassment before 5-year-old boy died from child abuse

It has been three weeks since 5-year-old Ethan Belcher was found dead in a Detroit home.

Ethan was found dead on Jan. 22, at a home on Spring Garden Street in Detroit. His 3-year-old brother was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Read more here.

Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000

Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago surpassed 25,000.

Learn more here.

Ferndale man travels to Chicago to meet undercover cop posing as teenage girl for sex, police say

A Ferndale man has been charged with multiple felonies after he traveled to Chicago to meet an undercover cop posing as a girl under the age of 15 for sex, officials said.

See the story here.