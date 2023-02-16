31º

Detroit police release picture of SUV linked to fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy

Jeep Cherokee believed to be linked to teenager’s death

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A Jeep Cherokee linked to the Dec. 19, 2022, fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Detroit police have released a picture of an SUV they believe is linked to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The shooting happened at 5:42 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 19100 block of Biltmore Street on Detroit’s west side.

Police said someone fired shots from a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee into an alley, striking a 14-year-old boy. After being shot, the teenager ran several yards and collapsed, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

The SUV fled down the alley and then southbound on Asbury Park.

Detroit police are asking the public for information about the SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

