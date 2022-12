One person was fatally shot on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred Monday (Dec. 19) at 5:39 p.m. in the 19100 block of Biltmore Street in Detroit.

Detroit police responded to the shooting, and upon arrival, officers indicated that the person had been shot.

The victim was taken to the local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Homicide is handling the investigation.