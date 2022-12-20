30º

Fatal shooting victim on Detroit’s west side identified as 14-year-old boy

Officers found teen Monday evening

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

DETROIT – A person who was shot and killed Monday evening on Detroit’s west side has been identified as a 14-year-old boy.

Detroit police say that at around 5:39 p.m., the 14-year-old was fatally shot on Biltmore Street, near the area of 7 Mile and Southfield roads. Officers were responding to a report of shots fired, and then located the boy at the scene.

It is believed he ran several yards before collapsing after being shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A description of the suspected shooter has not yet been reported by police. A motive has not been revealed yet, either.

No other details have been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

