Family, friends say their final goodbyes as 18-year-old athlete is laid to rest in Detroit

Cartier Woods was followed by a powerful display outside Northwestern High School

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Family and friends said their final goodbyes to the Northwestern High School student who suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball game.

Cartier Woods, 18, was followed by a powerful display outside the high school on Thursday (Feb. 16).

Students gathered in front of the school as the casket was transferred from the hearse to a horse-drawn buggy.

A Detroit Public Schools Community District spokesperson said the tribute allowed the students to give their classmate a final farewell.

Read: Detroit high school senior who went into cardiac arrest during basketball game dies

Woods died Tuesday (Feb. 7), a week after his heart stopped on the basketball court.

Woods was rushed to the hospital Tuesday (Jan. 31) during a game against Douglass High School at Northwestern. He suffered a cardiac episode and was listed in critical condition.

The family told Local 4 that Woods did not have a pulse after he went into cardiac arrest, but the doctors at Henry Ford Hospital were able to sedate him before putting him on life support. His aunt, who is his legal guardian, decided to remove him from life support after his vital signs continued to be absent.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses.

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

