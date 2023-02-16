40º

Izzo delivers remarks at Michigan State vigil honoring 3 students who were killed in mass shooting

Mass shooting happened on Feb. 13, 2023

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The East Lasing community is mourning after three Michigan State University students were killed on Monday.

MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke at the Michigan State vigil on Wednesday, honoring and remembering the three Spartans who lost their lives.

Students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were killed when a gunman opened fire in two different buildings on campus.

Five other Michigan State students were critically injured. Police will not publicly announce the names of five hospitalized students. A GoFundMe page has been created for one of the five Michigan State University students hospitalized after Monday’s shooting. Their family announced the student’s identity through the fundraising website.

Hundreds gathered around Michigan State University’s “Rock” on campus on Wednesday night after marching from Michigan’s Capitol. You can watch Izzo’s speech in the video player above.

