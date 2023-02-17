Live stream: Funeral mass held for Brian Fraser, Michigan State University shooting victim

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – The funeral mass for Brian Fraser will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the public is welcome to watch via live stream.

Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner were killed in a mass shooting at Michigan State University mass on Monday. Five other students were injured.

Fraser will lie in-state at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms. The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. and the public will be able to watch via live stream. The main celebrant will be Father Jim Bilot.

Fraser was a Grosse Pointe South High School graduate and a sophomore at Michigan State University.

He was the president of Michigan State’s chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which said in a statement that members were “heartbroken.”

“As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus. Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brian Fraser’s name can be made to Children’s Hospital of Michigan or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Phi Delta Theta has also created the Brian Fraser Presidential Memorial Scholarship.

