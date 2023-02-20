Morning 4: First Oakland County Child Killer victim killed 47 years ago -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Everything we know about the Oakland County Child Killer case

It has been 47 years since the first known victim of the Oakland County Child Killer was abducted and murdered.

Mark Stebbins, 12, vanished on Feb. 15, 1976. He was found dead four days later. Police believe a serial killer murdered Stebbins and three other children in Oakland County between 1976 and 1977.

The children were all last seen within a mile of Woodward Avenue. They had been fed and cared for until their murders. The killer, or killers, bathed them or made them bathe. The killer is known primarily as The Oakland County Child Killer, but they are also known as The Babysitter or the Babysitter Killer.

The investigation into the serial killings was the largest of its kind in U.S. history at the time.

Semi truck strikes M-14 overpass in Plymouth Township, rolls onto side

A semi truck struck an M-14 overpass in Plymouth Township on Monday morning and rolled onto its side.

Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine

President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden declared after meeting Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace. Jamming his finger for emphasis on his podium, against a backdrop of three flags from each country, he continued: “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”

2 of 5 students injured during Michigan State mass shooting no longer in critical condition

Medical officials have given an update on the five students who are hospitalized after the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

