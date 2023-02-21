Full video: Inside look at how active shooter training has evolved as mass shootings rise

When a shooter opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University last week, an alert sent out by police told students and faculty to “run, hide, fight.” Many have heard those three words during active shooter training, but safety experts now say two of those actions are the most likely to save lives.

Don’t look away -- what we’re going to show you may be hard to watch and our expert law enforcement trainers say our inclination may be to look away, but in doing so you may cost yourself or others their lives -- it is the unfortunate reality in our nation.

We can hope it won’t happen to us, but if we find ourselves in the middle of a killer’s rampage -- seconds, courage, and knowledge is our OUR best SHOT.

