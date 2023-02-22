Detroit man charged with peeping through windows in Eastpointe, Warren

A Detroit man has been charged with peeping through windows in Eastpointe and Warren.

A Detroit man has been charged with peeping through windows in Eastpointe and Warren.

In January and February 2023, it has been alleged that Marquis Fleming, 41, used a step ladder to peek through young girls’ windows on numerous occasions.

The 41-year-old was charged Tuesday (Feb. 21) with three counts of window peeping (90-day misdemeanor) in Eastpointe.

“It is despicable that someone would prey on young children,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “This type of crime can quickly escalate to more serious crimes against young females. I would like to thank Eastpointe and Warren police departments for working together to get the accused off the streets.”

Fleming has a bond set at $50,000, and upon his release, he has to wear a tether.

The pre-trial is scheduled for March 15 in Eastpointe District Court.