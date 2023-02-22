MIPics: Share your photos of Michigan’s mid-week winter storm

4Warn Weather – A messy winter storm is arriving in Metro Detroit and all across Michigan on Wednesday, bringing snow, rain, freezing rain and ice across the state. The storm is expected to impact travel, and could cause power outages.

Different precipitation is expected in different Michigan regions, depending on the location and the air and ground temperatures. Heavy snow is more of a concern in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, while ice is a bigger concern in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula.

Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit will be covering the storm all day Wednesday, Feb. 23, until it ends on Thursday, Feb. 23 -- and we’d love for our viewers to contribute!

At any point throughout the storm, feel free to submit photos of conditions in your area using MIPics, our viewer photo sharing platform. The photos are for all to see, and sometimes we’ll even feature them on Local 4 News!

The most significant weather will be present in Southeast Michigan Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest precipitation expected to begin falling around noon or 1 p.m. Freezing rain and ice could create dangerous driving conditions, and power outages are possible with strong winds also likely.

