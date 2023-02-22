Storm to bring snow, rain, ice to Michigan: Forecasts for each region of the state

4Warn Weather – A mid-week winter storm is arriving in Michigan on Wednesday, and is expected to bring snow, rain, freezing rain and ice throughout the state.

Different regions are expected to receive different types of precipitation. More snow is expected in northern Michigan, while more wintry mix, rain and ice are expected in the Southeast area. We’re breaking down what’s expected in each Michigan region on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and into Thursday, Feb. 23.

Metro Detroit

In Metro Detroit, the most impactful weather will arrive Wednesday afternoon, with the most intense precipitation arriving around noon or 1 p.m. Wednesday. The potential for heavy snow will be north of I-69. A wintry mix will be focused along/between the I-69 and I-94 corridors. A rain-wintry mix will be more likely near the Ohio border. Click here to read the latest full forecast for Metro Detroit.

A winter storm warning is in effect for for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties from noon Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

An ice storm warning is in effect for for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties from noon Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Wayne and Monroe counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Southeast Michigan

National Weather Service graphic. (National Weather Service)

Winter storm and ice storm warnings go into effect at noon on Wednesday through early Thursday morning.

Ice accumulations of 0.25-0.5 inches are possible in areas under the ice storm warning. For snow, 4-8 inches are possible in areas under the winter storm warning.

Southwest Michigan

National Weather Service graphic. (National Weather Service)

Many areas may see a combination of snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain on Wednesday. Ice accumulation looks likely between I-96/I-69, snow looks like north of M-46, and some sleet/ice pellets are likely in between. Avoid traveling if you can.

Northern Michigan

Gaylord snowfall forecast. (National Weather Service)

Snow is expected to expand in coverage and intensity Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Snow will fall Wednesday tonight, heavy at times, across much of northern lower Michigan. Additional snow/sleet is expected on Thursday. Roads will become snow-covered and there will be periods of very low visibility.

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Marquette graphic. (National Weather Service)

A few inches of accumulating lake effect snow is possible into Marquette and Menominee counties on Wednesday before the winter storm impacts Upper Michigan later Wednesday night into Thursday.

Widespread total snowfall of 6-12 inches is expected, with locally higher amounts possible, especially into the higher terrain of north-central U.P. Thursday evening, snow will transition to lake effect snow, adding another few inches of accumulation by Friday morning along Lake Superior.

Travel is expected to become difficult to nearly impossible. Roads will become covered in snow and winds will cause snow to blow and drift.

