Police begin crackdown on drifting, drag racing in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – As we get closer to the spring, police are seeing more dangerous driving and drag racing through city streets, especially along Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, as it is a big problem there.

In the city and the suburbs, there is a hint of warmer weather which brings out dangerous drivers in our Metro Detroit streets.

This past weekend was packed with the ear-splitting sound of revving engines and drag racing.

Sarah Hannah lives off Woodward Avenue.

“When the weather is nice, they’re out,” said Hannah. “It’s like clockwork. Friday’s and Saturdays.”

Tuesday (Feb. 21), Hannah pointed to a danger we didn’t know about.

Those dangerous drivers use her street as a cut-through with two babies at home. Speeding cars were the last thing she thought she’d have to worry about.

“The concern for me is that my street is a conduit to Woodward, and so many a times they’ll actually come down this street which there are children and elderly people here,” Hanna said.

In Detroit, police say it’s cracking down on drifting and drag racing.

“We conducted over 604 traffic stops, issued over 370 tickets, impounded over 144 vehicles, of that 12 were reported stolen and recovered,” said a police officer.

Multiple felony arrests and 35 illegal guns were taken, and in the heart of February, dangerous drivers are already something So many have to deal with.