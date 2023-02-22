31º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police begin crackdown on drifting, drag racing in Oakland County

Multiple felony arrests and 35 illegal guns were taken

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Oakland County, Royal Oak, Woodward
As we get closer to the spring, police see more dangerous driving and drag racing through city streets, especially along Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, as it is a big problem there.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – As we get closer to the spring, police are seeing more dangerous driving and drag racing through city streets, especially along Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, as it is a big problem there.

In the city and the suburbs, there is a hint of warmer weather which brings out dangerous drivers in our Metro Detroit streets.

This past weekend was packed with the ear-splitting sound of revving engines and drag racing.

Sarah Hannah lives off Woodward Avenue.

“When the weather is nice, they’re out,” said Hannah. “It’s like clockwork. Friday’s and Saturdays.”

Tuesday (Feb. 21), Hannah pointed to a danger we didn’t know about.

Those dangerous drivers use her street as a cut-through with two babies at home. Speeding cars were the last thing she thought she’d have to worry about.

“The concern for me is that my street is a conduit to Woodward, and so many a times they’ll actually come down this street which there are children and elderly people here,” Hanna said.

In Detroit, police say it’s cracking down on drifting and drag racing.

“We conducted over 604 traffic stops, issued over 370 tickets, impounded over 144 vehicles, of that 12 were reported stolen and recovered,” said a police officer.

Multiple felony arrests and 35 illegal guns were taken, and in the heart of February, dangerous drivers are already something So many have to deal with.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter