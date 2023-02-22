Thousands gather on Michigan State University’s campus for vigil honoring mass shooting victims

EAST LANSING, Mich. – On Tuesday, thousands of Spartans gathered on the Michigan State University campus for a vigil honoring the lives lost in the deadly shooting.

The student organization, Spartans Against Gun Violence, hosted the event. However, there was no talk of policy or legislation. Instead, the focus remained on grief and unity.

There were three minutes of silence honoring the three students killed, Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner.

A sophomore who was in the MSU Union when shots rang out spoke to the crowd about the terror experienced.

“That same path I was running home that night to safety is the same path I walk to work and my classes,” said sophomore Maya.

The campus community also grieved the sense of security lost.

“Many of us are mourning the loss of the feeling of safety that we had on campus and the feeling of joy that this campus brought to us,” said student Maggie Dillion.

MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff ended the evening on a note of unity.

“Together, our Spartan hearts were broken,” said Woodruff.