Live stream: Funeral mass held for Arielle Anderson, Michigan State University shooting victim

Funeral services will begin Tuesday morning for Arielle Anderson, 19, a student fatally shot by a gunman while on campus at Michigan State University.

DETROIT – Funeral services are set to begin Tuesday morning for 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, a student at Michigan State University who was killed when a gunman opened fire on campus last week.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Zion Hope Baptist Church in Detroit. You can stream the funeral live in the video player above once it begins.

Anderson was one of three students killed when a gunman fired shots at students in two on-campus buildings on Feb. 13. The 19-year-old, originally from Harper Woods, was a junior at MSU studying to become a surgeon. She was in class at Berkey Hall when she was killed.

The young woman’s family said she aspired to help others and was passionate about assisting and serving people.

“Driven by her aspiration to tend to the health and welfare of others as a surgeon, she was working diligently to graduate from Michigan State University early to achieve her goals as quickly as possible,” the family said in a statement last week. “As an Angel here on Earth, Arielle was sweet and loving with an infectious smile that was very contagious.

“We are absolutely devastated by this heinous act of violence upon her and many other innocent victims.”

MSU students Alexandria Verner, 20, and Brian Fraser, 20, were also killed on Feb. 13. Verner was in class at Berkey Hall, and Fraser was fatally shot inside the MSU Union, a nearby building.

Both Anderson and Fraser graduated from high schools in the Grosse Pointe area. Anderson was a Grosse Pointe North High School graduate, and Fraser was a Grosse Point South High School graduate.

Verner was a graduate of Clawson High School. She was a junior at MSU studying integrated biology and anthropology.

Funeral services were held for Fraser and Verner over the weekend.

More: Michigan State University shootings: Remembering Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner

Five other students were injured in the on-campus shooting last week.

All five students were initially hospitalized and listed in critical condition, but three of them have shown improvements and have been upgraded to serious or fair conditions. Two students remain in critical condition as of Tuesday. All five remain hospitalized.

Police said they will not be confirming the identities of any of the five injured students, out of respect for the families. Some identities have still been made public by family or friends, however.

‘Full recovery will take months’: Hospitalized Michigan State shooting victim identified

MSU officials say the university will cover the funeral costs and medical expenses of those killed and injured in the mass shooting through the Spartan Fund. Classes resumed for students on Monday, one week after the shootings, but officials say instructors will make appropriate accommodations in light of the recent tragedy.

MSU campus shooting: Find all of our online coverage here