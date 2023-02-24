Eastpointe teen steals iPhones from truck driver at gunpoint in Macomb County, officials say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A teenager from Eastpointe used a handgun to steal iPhones from a truck driver in Macomb County, officials said.

Myron Johnson, 19, of Eastpointe, is accused of confronting a truck driver who was delivering iPhones on Jan. 13, according to authorities.

Police said Johnson demanded the packages and showed the truck driver a handgun. Johnson was given the packages before he fled the scene, officials said.

“The number of crimes involving guns this year is alarming,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “If you have a gun while committing a crime, you will be charged with felony firearm, a two-year mandatory prison sentence, in addition to armed robbery, a life offense.”

Johnson was charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, and a felony firearm violation. The armed robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, and the concealed weapon charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

He was arraigned Friday (Feb. 24) in Clinton Township and given a $150,000 bond, cash/surety, no 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 7.