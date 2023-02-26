Detroit Institute of Arts named best art museum in US

DETROIT – The Detroit Institute of Arts has been named the best art museum in the United States.
The DIA was recognized by the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2023 contest, a nationwide poll where experts select the top 20 nominations and readers make the final decision by casting their votes.
Detroit is no stranger to winning these 10Best competitions -- the Detroit Riverfront was named the best riverwalk and Campus Martius was named the best public square this year.
Read: Detroit Riverfront named best riverwalk (again), Campus Martius named best public square
As for the best art museum, the Detroit Institute of Arts took first place. USA Today says the DIA has one of the largest and most comprehensive collections in the United States. The DIA is home to more than 65,000 works for visitors to peruse.
The winners of Best Art Museum 2023 are as follows:
- Detroit Institute of Arts - Detroit, Michigan
- American Visionary Art Museum - Baltimore, Maryland
- IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts - Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Andy Warhol Museum - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- National Museum of Wildlife Art - Jackson, Wyoming
- Newfields - Indianapolis, Indiana
- Booth Western Art Museum - Cartersville, Georgia
- Heard Museum - Phoenix, Arizona
- Getty Center - Los Angeles, California
- Museum of International Folk Art - Santa Fe, New Mexico
The DIA is open Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.
For more information about the DIA or to plan a visit, head to their website by clicking here.