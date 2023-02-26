Morning 4: Detroit police investigating quadruple shooting on city’s east side -- and more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

2 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit’s east side

Two men were killed and a man and woman were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 10300 block of Greensboro Street. Local 4 crews saw an SUV being towed from the scene. Sources also confirmed a shotgun was recovered by police.

DTE Energy power outage restoration times in SE Michigan: Here’s what we know

Nearly a half a million people were without power in Southeast Michigan this week after damaging ice and winds moved through the region.

The mid-week winter storm brought rain, snow and accumulating ice, causing widespread power outages that persisted into Friday.

As of 8:35 a.m. Sunday, more than 170,000 DTE customers were without power. Here’s what we know about possible restoration times.

Longtime Detroit TV sports anchor Don Shane dies at 70

Don Shane, who anchored sports coverage in the Detroit TV market for decades, has died at 70.

Shane, best known as the longtime sportscaster at WXYZ, retired in 2012. He worked at WDIV prior to joining WXYZ in 1989, where he spent 23 years.

EPA orders ‘pause’ of derailment contaminated waste removal

Federal environmental authorities have ordered a temporary halt in the shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment earlier this month in eastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line.

