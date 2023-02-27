Man accused of setting fire to occupied Livingston County home in middle of night

The scene of a Feb. 24, 2023, fire in Green Oak Township.

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A man linked to a possible arson case in Oakland County is accused of setting an occupied home on fire in Livingston County, officials said.

Green Oak Township firefighters were called around 2 a.m. Friday (Feb. 24) to a home in the 10600 block of Fieldcrest Drive.

Police said there’s “a connection” between the homeowner and the person suspected of starting the fire. That connection is under investigation.

The suspected arsonist was taken to the Livingston County Jail. He is also believed to have been involved in an Oakland County arson, according to authorities.

Officials continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Green Oak Police Department at 810-231-9626, extension 240.