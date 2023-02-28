37º

Orchid Thai closing in Downtown Detroit after 18 years

Restaurant will be open for last day on Tuesday

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DETROITOrchid Thai is closing up shop in Downtown Detroit after 18 years in business.

Dr. Ally Lee, the owner of the Thai restaurant near Campus Martius, said the business will close after its last day of service on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Lee, in a statement, said the restaurant will donate their furniture to Detroit Public Schools and will donate gently used dishes to the Ukraine Community Center.

Orchid Thai has been a go-to lunch spot for Downtown Detroit workers since it opened in 2004.

