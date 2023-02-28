Whimsical Ferndale restaurant, music venue Otus Supply closes abruptly, permanently

FERNDALE, Mich. – The doors to the impressive and intriguing Otus Supply, a popular restaurant and live music venue in Downtown Ferndale, have permanently closed with hardly any notice.

The restaurant announced Monday afternoon that the doors to its “wonderful, beautiful establishment” would be closing for good, effectively immediately. It was not said why the restaurant was closing, or why the closure was so abrupt.

“From the togetherness, great food, cocktails and live music we’ve been able to supply to all of you we are so very thankful. To our amazing staff we’ve been able to build out of (COVID), we sincerely apologize and wish you nothing but the best in your futures,” restaurant officials wrote on Facebook. ”No one knows what the future holds but this is goodbye for now.”

Otus Supply had more recently announced that it would be closed on Sunday and Monday nights until April.

The restaurant -- situated on 9 Mile Road near Woodward Avenue, opposite the side of the main downtown strip -- opened in 2016. The space boasted curated dishes and craft cocktails in a unique setting with captivating interior design and artwork. Nestled on the side of the establishment was the Parliament Room, where live music could be intimately enjoyed.

If you were lucky enough to visit before the pandemic, you’d have been met with a creative, inventive menu that was clearly chef-driven (and always delicious). The menu got smaller and a bit less stylish once the pandemic hit, but the quality of the food, drinks and service never appeared to take a hit.

Founders Thom Bloom and Scott “Tiny” Myrick were inspired to open Otus Supply to honor and celebrate “those who came before” them.

“We admire those who work with their hands, those who create, investing love and enthusiasm into something that can be left behind,” the restaurant’s website says.

It’s unclear what the next steps are for the Otus Supply team, but by saying this is “goodbye for now,” hopefully they’re considering beginning again somewhere, sometime soon.

You can read their full announcement from Monday below.