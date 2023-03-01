Former Metro Detroit priest charged for sexually assaulting a child under 13

A 61-year-old priest has been charged due to child sex crimes in Wayne County.

Joseph “Jack” Baker, 61, of Wayne, was sentenced to 3-15 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct sexual penetration with a person under 13.

Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, Michigan, since 2008. Before that, he was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.

“My department’s clergy abuse investigation team has worked tirelessly on behalf of survivors in this state to ensure that reported cases of sexual abuse or assault are thoroughly reviewed,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “We are grateful to have obtained some measure of justice on this matter and many others, further breaking down the walls of silence which often surround sexual assault and abuse.”

Attorney General’s office seized 1.5 million paper documents and 3.5 million electronic documents through warrants executed in October 2018 as part of its clergy abuse investigation. The team secured criminal charges against 11 people with ties to the Catholic Church and multiple convictions, including Baker.

