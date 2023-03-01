Jury finds man guilty of killing 38-year-old with 8 gunshots in basement of Eastpointe home

Danny Darnell White was found guilty in a Sept. 29, 2021, murder in Eastpointe.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A jury found a Detroit man guilty of murdering a 38-year-old who was found shot to death in the basement of an Eastpointe home.

Eastpointe police were called around 1:20 p.m. Sept. 29, 2021, to a home in the 2400 block of Ridgecroft Avenue. They found a 38-year-old Eastpointe man had been shot multiple times and killed.

Danny Darnell White, 32, of Detroit, is accused of going to the home Sept. 28, 2021, to settle a drug debt, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. White shot the 38-year-old eight times with a 9 mm handgun in the basement of the home, according to authorities.

White was arrested Oct. 1, 2021, and charged with first-degree premeditated murder, possession of a weapon by a felon, and two felony firearm violations.

On Friday (Feb. 24, 2023), White was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder after a seven-day jury trial. The trial began Feb. 14, and the jury ultimately reached its verdict in 90 minutes.

“Our office has been charging gun crimes all day, every day,” Lucido said. “Thank you to the Eastpointe Police Department for their swift investigation in this case.”

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 6.