Detroit firefighter faces several charges for selling narcotics, prescription pills throughout Macomb County

A Detroit firefighter has been charged for selling drugs throughout Macomb County.

Gerald Trombley, 49, was arrested by Sterling Heights police in January after selling drugs to the same undercover police officer in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe.

Police say that Trombley sold narcotics and prescription pills in the three cities.

The firefighter was charged in Eastpointe with the delivery of schedule two drugs which is a seven-year felony. Trombley was also given a $500,000 personal bond, including drug testing twice weekly.

Trombley was also charged in Warren with possession with intent to distribute less than 50 gm -- which is a 20-year felony, delivery of schedule two drugs -- a seven-year felon, possession with intent to distribute schedule two drugs -- another seven-year felony and possession of analogues which is a two-year felony. The firefighter also has a personal bond set in Warren for $25,000.

In Roseville, Trombley was charged with the delivery of schedule two drugs which is a seven-year felony, and was granted a 10,000 personal bond with drug testing.

“The off-duty actions of one firefighter do not represent the actions or character of 1,200 other Detroit firefighters.” Detroit Fire Department, Jan. 20, 2023

Previous coverage: Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County