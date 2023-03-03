Detroit Metro Airport reopens, ground stop lifted after winter storm

ROMULUS, Mich. – Detroit Metro Airport has reopened after a temporary closure triggered by the winter storm moving through Southeast Michigan on Friday night.

The FAA ordered a ground stop around 7:30 p.m., and the airport announced it would close at 7:45 p.m., with hundreds of flights either delayed or cancelled.

The ground stop was lifted at 11 p.m., and the airport has since reopened, but travelers should expect serious delays through the morning as snow continues to impact travel in the region.

How to track flight delays at Detroit Metro Airport:

The best way is to download the app of the airline you’re flying with, and register your travel itinerary. Most airlines will send you notifications to your mobile device when a flight is changed.

Also, keep an eye on your email. Even without a mobile app, some airlines will email you if your flight is changed.

Real-time dashboards: