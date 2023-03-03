Keith Appling sentenced to 18-40 years in prison for second-degree murder

DETROIT – Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling has been sentenced to 18-40 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Appling pleaded guilty last month in connection with the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Detroit.

A trial was scheduled to begin in February, but Appling pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and one felony firearm violation. His sentence became official Friday (March 3).

Fatal Detroit shooting

Appling was named a suspect in a May 22 shooting on Detroit’s west side. Authorities said the incident happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 13200 block of Whitcomb Road, near Greenfield and Schoolcraft roads.

Officials said Appling got into an argument with Clyde Edmonds, 66, and the dispute escalated into a shooting. Appling is accused of firing multiple shots, killing Edmonds, according to police.

Sources told Local 4 that Appling and Edmonds are related by marriage. The argument might have centered around a stolen gun, officials said at the time.

Michigan State Police troopers arrested Appling around 10:30 a.m. May 24, 2021, in the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive in Chelsea. They said a gun was recovered, but Appling was taken into custody without incident.

Second person charged

Natalie Brooks Bannister, 30, of Jackson, was also charged in the case.

Authorities said Bannister drove Appling away from the shooting scene and failed to tell officers the truth while they were investigating.

Bannister was arraigned June 10, 2021, on one count of accessory after the fact and one count of lying to a peace officer.

On July 29, 2022, she pleaded guilty to lying to a peace officer, and the other charge was dismissed. She was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Past incidents

In 2018, Appling was sentenced to 18 months of probation after officers found about 20 grams of heroin in a vehicle he was driving.

He was sentenced to a year behind bars in 2017 after pleading guilty to one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of attempting to resist and obstruct a police officer.