MSP warns residents to stay away as they resolve barricaded gunman situation in Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are warning residents to stay away from the area of Grange Hall near Perryville Road as they try to resolve a barricaded gunman situation in Groveland Township.

MSP was dispatched to a car in a ditch on Grange Hall Road Thursday (March 2). When officials arrived, they saw the man’s vehicle in the woods.

Officials say the driver yelled to officials that he was hurt but armed with a gun and may want to hurt himself.

MSP troopers and sergeants worked with Oakland County units and began treating the incident as a barricaded gunman.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

Suicidal Suspect:

03/02 at 6:30 PM

Location:

Grange Hall near Perryville Rd, Groveland Twp.

Synopsis:

03/02 at 6:30 PM

Troopers were dispatched to a car in the ditch on Grange Hall Road. When the trooper arrived he saw the the vehicles driver had run into the woods.

