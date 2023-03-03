36º

MSP warns residents to stay away as they resolve barricaded gunman situation in Groveland Township

Officials say man yelled to officials that he was hurt but armed with a gun and may want to hurt himself

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Groveland Township, Oakland County
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are warning residents to stay away from the area of Grange Hall near Perryville Road as they try to resolve a barricaded gunman situation in Groveland Township.

MSP was dispatched to a car in a ditch on Grange Hall Road Thursday (March 2). When officials arrived, they saw the man’s vehicle in the woods.

Officials say the driver yelled to officials that he was hurt but armed with a gun and may want to hurt himself.

MSP troopers and sergeants worked with Oakland County units and began treating the incident as a barricaded gunman.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

