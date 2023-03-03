36º

Oxford Township woman wins $500,000 playing Michigan Lottery instant game

Woman bought winning ticket at gas station

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Brandi Chislett-Barnes won a $500,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery (Michigan Lottery)

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oxford Township woman won $500,000 while playing an instant game through the Michigan Lottery.

Brandi Chislett-Barnes, 35, bought her Ruby Red Wild Time instant game ticket at the BP gas station on South Lapeer Road in Oxford Township.

“Me and my husband love playing the Wild Time games,” Chislett-Barnes said. “We stopped at the gas station and purchased two Wild Time tickets and scratched them when we got in the car. When I saw I won $500,000, I started screaming and crying. I showed my family the winning prize amount and they all started cheering. Winning this money means everything to our family and came at the perfect time.”

Chislett-Barnes went to Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed her prize. She plans to buy a home and save the rest of the money.

