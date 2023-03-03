Southfield police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Avei Clark was last seen Tuesday (March 2) wearing a black North Face jacket and black pants with red and gray Jordan brand shoes.
Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.
|Avei Clark
|Details
|Age
|14
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|120 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.