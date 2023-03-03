Southfield police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Avei Clark was last seen Tuesday (March 2) wearing a black North Face jacket and black pants with red and gray Jordan brand shoes.

Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Avei Clark Details Age 14 Height 5′4″ Hair Black Weight 120 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage