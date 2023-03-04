Snowstorm gives Metro Detroiters a chance to enjoy slopes at Mt. Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. – There haven’t been many major snowstorms in Metro Detroit this winter, but this weekend, skiers and snowboarders have a great chance to hit the slopes at Mt. Brighton.

From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, Mt. Brighton’s patches of brown grass gave way to a winter wonderland.

“I was out here last night in the middle of the storm in my old Volvo,” snowboarder Mike Hayes said. “I thought the season was going to be over, but we got a week-long extension.”

Mike Giorgio, the general manager of Mt. Brighton, said the roads made it difficult for people to travel, but they’ve still been trickling in to hit the slopes.

Kinsley Roberts, 10, cherished the chance to ski with more snow.

“I feel like it’s going to be a lot of fun since there’s more snow,” Kinsley said. “It’ll be fun because it’s steeper.”

“I drove all the way from Jackson,” Montell Beavers said. “I trucked through the snow. It was a horrible drive, but I have four-wheel drive. I got through it.”

Beavers said Saturday was his first time skiing.

“It was definitely scary,” Beavers said. “I just yelled, ‘Watch out’ and then I did all right.”

After a tough season for Mt. Brighton, Mother Nature finally came through.

“We make a ton of snow, but then we lose it,” Giorgio said. “So getting over 8 inches in one night is a welcomed change.”