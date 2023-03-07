13-year-old charged in shooting across street from 2 Roseville schools

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 13-year-old has been charged in the shooting of another person across the street from two Roseville schools.

The teen was charged with assault with intent to murder (Life felony), carrying a concealed weapon (5-year felony), assault with a dangerous weapon (4-year felony), two counts of felony firearm (2-year felony) and weapon in school zone violation (93-day misdemeanor).

The incident occurred Monday (March 6) in the area of Chestnut and Barkman streets in Roseville near Steenland Elementary School and Roseville Middle School.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while the suspect was taken into custody.

“This juvenile had no business being in possession of a firearm,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

A preliminary hearing was held at the Macomb County Circuit Court. His next court date is Wednesday (March 29) at 1:30 p.m.