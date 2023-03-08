19-year-old faces charges linked to shooting outside 2 Roseville schools

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Another person has been taken into custody after a shooting that happened across the street from two Roseville schools.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says Deandre Demon Parks, 19, of Roseville has been arrested following the shooting, which happened on Monday.

Parks is currently out on a personal bond for a felony weapons charge and was arraigned on Tuesday (March 7). Officials believe the 19-year-old was involved in giving the handgun to the shooting suspect.

The Roseville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division says additional charges are expected to be filed against Parks.

The shooting took place on Monday near Steenland Elementary School and Roseville Middle School. A 13-year-old has been charged for shooting a person across the street from the two schools. Officials say that a victim of the shooting has been taken to a nearby hospital. The severity of that person’s injuries is not known.

Previous coverage: 13-year-old charged in shooting across street from 2 Roseville schools

The 13-year-old was taken into custody. Roseville police say that person has been expelled from Roseville Community Schools and was trespassing on school property at the time of the shooting.

Police say the handgun was recovered, and they are still investigating where and how the juvenile obtained the weapon.

The 13-year-old has been charged with assault with intent to murder (Life felony), carrying a concealed weapon (5-year felony), assault with a dangerous weapon (4-year felony), two counts of felony firearm (2-year felony) and weapon in school zone violation (93-day misdemeanor).

Original story: 1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting across street from schools in Macomb County