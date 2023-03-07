Live stream: Duggan delivers 2023 Detroit State of the City speech

DETROIT – Detroit mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his 10th State of the City speech on Tuesday night inside the Grand Lobby of the restored Michigan Central Station in Corktown.

Duggan’s speech will start at 7 p.m., with live coverage starting at 6:30 p.m., live streaming on Local 4+. You can watch the speech on TV on Local 4 at 7 p.m.

Duggan is expected to use the backdrop of Michigan Central Station to highlight advances in technology and the building of a mobility hub in the city.

(Programming note: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will not be shown in their normal timeslot at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Local 4, but they will air at the same times on MeTV on Channel 4.3)

