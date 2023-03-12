Driver loses control on slippery road, causes crash of MSP patrol car on I-696

OAK PARK, Mich. – A driver lost control going too fast on I-696 in Oak Park on Sunday and caused the crash of a Michigan State Police patrol car, injuring the trooper.

According to a tweet from MSP, the involved Metro North trooper was investigating a crash near the westbound I-696 ramp to Greenfield Road on Sunday at approximately 11:05 a.m.

Officials say, the at-fault driver was driving too fast for road conditions, failed to move over, lost control and side-swiped another vehicle. That vehicle then pushed into the back of the patrol car and then struck a fourth vehicle.

The involved MSP trooper was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and was released.

Other drivers involved in the crash refused medical treatment.

“Again this is just another example of a driver not moving over for emergency vehicles combined with driving too fast for conditions,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “Luckily, no one was seriously hurt in this crash. It could have been a lot worse.”