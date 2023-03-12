WATCH: George returns to Little Caesars Arena jumbotron

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings played the Boston Bruins on Sunday and once again, the crowd was going crazy, but not just for the Wings.

The saga continues. 4-year-old George was spotted on the Little Caesars Arena jumbotron on Sunday at the Bruins game.

George made his claim to fame when he attended his first Red Wings game in February and was cheered for on the jumbotron as the camera cut from him to Vancouver Canucks fans. The crowd booed the Canucks fans and cheered for George, each time the camera cut back to the 4-year-old the crowd got louder and louder.

After the game, fans stopped him on the street asking to take pictures with him and the video quickly went viral on social media.

Local 4 caught up with George’s mom who said it was an amazing experience, one George would remember forever.

And just when we thought the story couldn’t get any better, it did!

The Detroit Red Wings posted to Twitter on Sunday writing “GEORGE POWER” with a video of a familiar face enjoying the game and another rowdy crowd cheering him on.

Watch the newest George on the jumbotron installment below

GEORGE POWER pic.twitter.com/uoSwmXsWeL — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 12, 2023

