Morning 4: Guy Fieri to open Michigan’s first Chicken Guy! restaurant in Wayne County -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! restaurant to open in Livonia on April 1

Guy Fieri is opening a Chicken Guy! restaurant in Livonia next month and has another 19 locations planned for Southeast Michigan.

Michigan’s first Chicken Guy! restaurant location will open in Livonia on April 1, 2023.

7 guns, fentanyl, cocaine found during search of Farmington Hills home

Officials found seven guns, more than 3,000 grams of fentanyl, and more than 600 grams of cocaine inside a Farmington Hills house.

The search took place Feb. 13 at a home in the 38000 block of Cedarbrook Court. More details have been revealed in a since-unsealed criminal complaint.

Good Samaritan, police try to help victim trapped in SUV amid fiery Southfield crash

A viral video taken along 8 Mile Road showed the lengths one man went to in an effort to save a complete stranger. The Good Samaritan is being hailed a hero after rescuing a man from a burning SUV in Southfield.

Charges dismissed for couple who drew guns in viral encounter outside Chipotle in Oakland County

Charges were dismissed for a couple that drew guns in a viral encounter outside an Oakland County Chipotle in 2020.

