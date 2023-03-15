Detroit police seek person of interest linked to shots fired at officers on city’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to shooting at officers on the city’s west side.

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to shooting at officers on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Wednesday (March 8) at 4:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 8900 block of West McNichols Road when a red Nissan Rouge drove by.

One of the officers observed a gun in the left hand of the man driving the vehicle.

Officials say the man turned north onto Kentucky from West McNichols and started shooting at the officers before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured.

The vehicle had an improper Michigan license plate number (ESP-0700) on it as well.

“The officers showed incredible courage and great restraint,” said Detroit police Chief James White. “This is another example of how Detroit police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the community.”

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.