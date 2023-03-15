Police in standoff with person who might have gun on Detroit’s west side

Police at the scene of a possible barricaded gunman on Wisconsin Street in Detroit on March 15, 2023.

DETROIT – Police are involved in a standoff Wednesday with a person who might have a gun on Detroit’s west side.

The active scene is in the 16100 block of Wisconsin Street, near the Lodge Freeway and Wyoming Avenue.

Detroit police said there was a domestic altercation at the home. A person who was not involved in the altercation called authorities and reported seeing a gun.

Officials aren’t aware of any shots being fired, but they’re treating the situation as if there’s a barricaded gunman inside.

Police created a perimeter around the building and are blocking off the street.

You can see aerial video of the scene below.