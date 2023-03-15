Police in standoff with person who might have gun on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are involved in a standoff Wednesday with a person who might have a gun on Detroit’s west side.
The active scene is in the 16100 block of Wisconsin Street, near the Lodge Freeway and Wyoming Avenue.
Detroit police said there was a domestic altercation at the home. A person who was not involved in the altercation called authorities and reported seeing a gun.
Officials aren’t aware of any shots being fired, but they’re treating the situation as if there’s a barricaded gunman inside.
Police created a perimeter around the building and are blocking off the street.
You can see aerial video of the scene below.