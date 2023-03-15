25º

Local News

Police in standoff with person who might have gun on Detroit’s west side

Detroit police called to scene of domestic altercation

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Police at the scene of a possible barricaded gunman on Wisconsin Street in Detroit on March 15, 2023. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are involved in a standoff Wednesday with a person who might have a gun on Detroit’s west side.

The active scene is in the 16100 block of Wisconsin Street, near the Lodge Freeway and Wyoming Avenue.

Detroit police said there was a domestic altercation at the home. A person who was not involved in the altercation called authorities and reported seeing a gun.

Officials aren’t aware of any shots being fired, but they’re treating the situation as if there’s a barricaded gunman inside.

Police created a perimeter around the building and are blocking off the street.

You can see aerial video of the scene below.

Police are involved in a standoff Wednesday with a person who might have a gun on Detroit’s west side.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email