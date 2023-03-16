Jury finds 2 men guilty of murdering 2 teenage women in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A jury found two men guilty of murdering two teenage women at an apartment in Clinton Township.

The shooting happened at 6:35 p.m. Jan. 22, 2021, at the Knottingham Apartments on Wellington Crescent.

Darrell Semaj Banks, 21, of Mt. Clemens, and Dajuan Dion-Diego Davenport, 22, of Warren, are accused of fatally shooting Dazhane Jasmine Holloway, 19, and Dionna Janae Davis, 18, both of Clinton Township.

After the shooting, the men fled police in a Hellcat Dodge Charger. The high-speed chase ended when the Charger crashed into a utility pole.

Officers took the men into custody at the crash scene and found the guns used in the shooting inside the car, according to authorities.

Davenport and Banks were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony firearm violations. A jury found them guilty on all charges after a six-day trial in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 19.