Morning 4: 2 men found guilty in 2021 killings of 2 Clinton Township teens -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Jury finds 2 men guilty of murdering 2 teenage women in Clinton Township

A jury found two men guilty of murdering two teenage women at an apartment in Clinton Township. The shooting happened at 6:35 p.m. Jan. 22, 2021, at the Knottingham Apartments on Wellington Crescent.

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

The Pentagon on Thursday released footage of what it said was a Russian aircraft pouring fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone and clipping the drone’s propeller in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The 42-second video shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, the Pentagon said. Dumping the fuel appeared to be aimed at blinding its optical instruments and driving it out of the area.

Cooley family sells ownership stake in Slows Bar BQ

A longtime staple of the food scene in Detroit is changing hands.

Slows Bar BQ, founded in Detroit’s Corktown back in 2005, has new owners. The Cooley family -- Ron, Ryan and Phillip -- have sold their shares to Slows Holdings to a group of longtime partners.

Jack White responds to all the haters in support of bandmate Meg White

Jack White wasn’t lying when he sang, “I can tell that we are gonna be friends.”

The Detroit native and the lead singer of the White Stripes posted a cryptic poem of sorts on Instagram Wednesday night, giving support to his former bandmate and ex-wife, Meg White, who has been the topic of discussion on the internet over the past few days.

