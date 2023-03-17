Police say murder of 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig was gang-related

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police said the murder of three missing rappers who were found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig was gang-related.

Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.

Warren police recovered a stolen car that belonged to Kelly’s mother on Jan. 25 and identified the suspected thief as a 15-year-old. That led authorities to an apartment building at McNichols Road and Log Cabin Street in Highland Park.

The bodies of the rappers were found Feb. 2 under piles of debris and construction materials in an abandoned portion of that apartment building, officials said. Michigan State Police later confirmed the men died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Troopers said their deaths were “not a random incident.”

“The investigation is continuing, detectives are making progress, and we believe we may have determined a motive,” the release said.

On Friday (March 17), police said the murder of the three rappers was gang-related.

“There are other people that know the details and we need them to come forward,” the release said.